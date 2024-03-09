JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 13.54% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $348,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $309.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $246.04 and a twelve month high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.