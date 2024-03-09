JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 114,892 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,892 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.79% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $306,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after acquiring an additional 75,735 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,430,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $174.65 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

