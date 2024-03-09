JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,250 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,998,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $414,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

