JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 82,878 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,378,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,878 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $334,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.2 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.31. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

