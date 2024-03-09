JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,062,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $381,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,327,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after purchasing an additional 536,532 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,317,000 after purchasing an additional 184,469 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Entegris stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

