Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Posts Earnings Results

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $186.37 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 9.83%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $375.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

