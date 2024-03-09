Kaspa Price Down 14.4% This Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $3.35 billion and approximately $86.13 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,955,594,721 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,951,124,953.60116. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.15059806 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $90,502,781.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

