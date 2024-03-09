Katherine Ross Sells 491 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paylocity Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PCTY opened at $163.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.52. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,555,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,324,000 after buying an additional 1,005,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,774,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,567,000 after acquiring an additional 205,065 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

