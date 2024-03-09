Keller Group (LON:KLR) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,300 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,300 ($16.50) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keller Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 1,000 ($12.69) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 866.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 811.28. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 618.80 ($7.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,019 ($12.93). The stock has a market cap of £727.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,204.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05.

Get Keller Group alerts:

Keller Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.30 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,578.31%.

Insider Activity

About Keller Group

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 934 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £140,100 ($177,814.44). Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.