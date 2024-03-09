Keller Group (LON:KLR) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,300 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,300 ($16.50) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Keller Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of KLR opened at GBX 1,000 ($12.69) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 866.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 811.28. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 618.80 ($7.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,019 ($12.93). The stock has a market cap of £727.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,204.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05.
Keller Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.30 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,578.31%.
Insider Activity
About Keller Group
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keller Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.