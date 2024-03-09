Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 69,124 Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after buying an additional 429,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,477,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after buying an additional 203,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,441,000 after buying an additional 179,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.55. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.03 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.39% and a return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $527,416.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,342,691.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $527,416.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,342,691.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at $14,362,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,458. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WABC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

