Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,484 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Freshpet worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,745,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after buying an additional 275,374 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after buying an additional 170,766 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,558,000 after buying an additional 110,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,519,000 after buying an additional 820,482 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,921,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,269. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $108.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

