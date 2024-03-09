Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $64.71.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $138.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.44 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.