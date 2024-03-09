Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,920 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 7,060.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 187,859 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE MX opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.78. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

