Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 73,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $476.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.