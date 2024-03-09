Kennedy Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 243,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:M opened at $21.15 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 178.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on M. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

