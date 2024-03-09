Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Director Brett G. Taylor Sells 5,480 Shares

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) Director Brett G. Taylor sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $85,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 343,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,925.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

