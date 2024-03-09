Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $125.65 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

