Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $2.65

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.53. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 178,093 shares traded.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $682.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

