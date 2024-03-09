Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading 2.6% Higher

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.50 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.51). 73,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 149,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.47).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a market cap of £102.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,086.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a GBX 1.61 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,636.36%.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

