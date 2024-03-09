Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading Down 11.1%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.68. 199,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 60,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Know Labs Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

