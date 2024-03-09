Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Shares Gap Down to $26.66

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.66, but opened at $24.33. Kodiak Gas Services shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 87,637 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Gas Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.