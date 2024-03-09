Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $50.49, but opened at $52.25. Kroger shares last traded at $54.19, with a volume of 3,870,474 shares.

The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 12.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

