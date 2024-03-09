KRYZA Exchange Price Hits $0.0079 (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. KRYZA Exchange has a market cap of $62.52 million and $174.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KRYZA Exchange Token Profile

KRYZA Exchange’s launch date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official website is www.kryza.io. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken.

Buying and Selling KRYZA Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.0079162 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $174.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KRYZA Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KRYZA Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

