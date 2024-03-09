Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.04. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $225,800.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $225,800.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $32,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,940,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,512,456.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 498.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 866,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 722,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Landsea Homes by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Landsea Homes by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 332,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Landsea Homes by 27.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 145,994 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Landsea Homes by 26.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 484,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 102,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

