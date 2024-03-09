Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,870 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Landstar System worth $15,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Landstar System by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Landstar System by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 215,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $186.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.96.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

