Len Sturm Sells 1,000 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,837.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Len Sturm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Len Sturm sold 100 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $3,936.00.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of DFH opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.98. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DFH

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 157,807 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 100,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.