Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Lennar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LEN opened at $164.19 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $166.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

