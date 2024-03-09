Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LESL

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Leslie’s by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.