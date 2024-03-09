Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Liberty Global Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

