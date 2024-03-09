LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. 10,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 27,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.
LiveWire Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.00.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 288.11%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
