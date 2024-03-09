LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. 10,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 27,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 288.11%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

