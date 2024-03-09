Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.83.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.09. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,372 shares of company stock worth $2,189,691. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 354.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

