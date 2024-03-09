Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lifted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,836,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $241.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $245.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.18.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

