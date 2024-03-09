Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08), reports. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.95 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $1.72 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVLU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 384,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 120,985 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 49,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Thursday.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Further Reading

