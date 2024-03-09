Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $85,035.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 645,289 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $85,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 645,289 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $186,193.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,090.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,445 shares of company stock worth $4,358,625. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2,804.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

