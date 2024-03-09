Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Position Decreased by American Trust

American Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,016,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,302,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MGY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

