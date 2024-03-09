Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNS. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

