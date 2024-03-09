Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $28,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 29,551 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 76.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 39,746 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $250.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $252.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.