Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Raised to $159.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of VAC opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.16. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

