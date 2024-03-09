Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.28 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.280 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

