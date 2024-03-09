Mary Powell Sells 9,311 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 9,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $112,756.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88.
Sunrun Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.56 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on Sunrun
Institutional Trading of Sunrun
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Sunrun Company Profile
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sunrun
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.