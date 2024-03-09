McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,697,000 after acquiring an additional 125,927 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.80. 5,288,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325,180. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

