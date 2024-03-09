Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 602 ($7.64) on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 296.49 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 646.80 ($8.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -30,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 594.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 537.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.12) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

