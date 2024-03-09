MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $2,000.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,815.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,512.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,666.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,489.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 34.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $554,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.