Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI opened at $171.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.88. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.