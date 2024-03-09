Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGX. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGX opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

In other Metagenomi news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

