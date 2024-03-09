Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGX. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of MGX stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $12.74.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

