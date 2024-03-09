Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 200230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.40). Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MEI shares. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

