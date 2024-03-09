MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,270 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.