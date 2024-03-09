Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up to $95.56

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $95.56, but opened at $98.93. Micron Technology shares last traded at $98.17, with a volume of 4,996,358 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.95.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,846,291 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

