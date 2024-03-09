Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $500.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $471.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. China Renaissance began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $415.00.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $406.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.31. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $420.82. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,048,303 shares of company stock worth $21,821,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 926 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

